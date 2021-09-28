Yunji receives notification for not meeting minimum bid price requirement

Sep. 28, 2021 7:57 AM ETYunji Inc. (YJ)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) received written notification from the staff of the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq that it does not meet the minimum bid price requirement.
  • The company plans to monitor the closing bid price of its ADSs between now and Mar. 28, 2022 and is considering its options, including an adjustment of its ADS-to-Class A ordinary share ratio, for regaining compliance with the Nasdaq minimum bid price requirement.
  • The company plans to address the deficiency within the prescribed grace period.
  • YJ shares trade 1.4% higher premarket
