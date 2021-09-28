Stealth Bio jumps 9% on positive elamipretide data in pediatric cardiology

Sep. 28, 2021 8:01 AM ETStealth BioTherapeutics Corp (MITO)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor

  • Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) gains 9% premarket after announcing positive elamipretide data showing improvements in mitochondrial respiration and heart muscle function in tissue from failing human hearts.
  • In this study, mitochondria and muscle fibers from the explanted failing left ventricle were isolated from adult and pediatric patients undergoing cardiac transplant, post organ transplantation.
  • Mitochondrial respiration was decreased in heart tissue from patients with pediatric cardiomyopathy compared to explanted tissue from non-failing hearts.
  • Study findings showed that these impairments in respiration were significantly improved with elamipretide treatment in the pediatric hearts.
  • The study also demonstrated that elamipretide treatment improved both contraction and relaxation in muscle fibers isolated from failing hearts of patients with dilated cardiomyopathy.
  • The results were presented at the International Society for Heart Research North American Section Meeting 2021.
  • In August, MITO submitted elamipretide NDA for Barth syndrome.
