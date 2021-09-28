NSION Technologies, Maptelligent announce strategic partnership
Sep. 28, 2021 8:06 AM ETMaptelligent, Inc. (MAPT)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Maptelligent (OTCPK:MAPT) has partnered with NSION Technologies to provide secure and enhanced situational awareness using real time video data streaming technology and IoT sensors with our 3D digital twins of building, properties, and operations.
- Using innovative product as a service capability, Maptelligent will “live enable” cameras, drones and other IoT sensors into a real-time interface powered by NSION.
- The combined solution will increase real-time awareness capability of an incident, increase reliability, and improve mission critical decision making involving the locations and operational workflow.