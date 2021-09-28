Wells Fargo cut to Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley as asset cap stays in place
Sep. 28, 2021
- Morgan Stanley analyst Betsy Graseck downgrades Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) to Equal-Weight as she now expects its asset cap to be lifted in Q4 2023 vs. her previous expectation for removal in Q3 2022.
- Graseck points to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell comments after the September FOMC meeting that the asset limit "will stay in place until the firm has comprehensively fixed its problems, and we're not going to remove that asset cap until that's done."
- Each of the bank's 10 consent orders "has the potential to be a multiyear process," Graseck said in a note to clients. "Our prior Bull Case that the cap is removed later this year no longer seems feasible."
- Resolving the consent orders also increases the risk to expenses "as we think Wells will be willing to spend more money on getting out of consent orders than less," she adds.
- The potential for rate hikes, provides one reason for not downgrading to Underweight, Graseck wrote. In addition, expense reduction initiatives could surprise to the upside, she said.
- Lowers price target to $46, which is derived from a 10x multiple on $4.63 2023 EPS estimate, with 3% downside.
- The Equal-Weight rating agrees with the Quant rating of Neutral and diverges from the average Wall Street rating of Bullish (9 Very Bullish, 5 Bullish, 12 Neutral).
- In a contrasting opinion on Wells Fargo (WFC), SA contributor Stone Fox Capital is Very Bullish on the bank, citing limited risk of new sanctions.