Zogenix submits Fintepla application to FDA for Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome
Sep. 28, 2021 8:11 AM ETZogenix, Inc. (ZGNX)By: Mamta Mayani
- Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) has submitted a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for Fintepla (fenfluramine) for the treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) to the FDA.
- Shares up 2% premarket at $16.08.
- LGS is a rare and highly refractory form of childhood-onset epilepsy that is difficult to treat.
- The sNDA is supported by data from Phase 3 clinical Study 1601 in 263 patients (age 2-35 years) that demonstrated Fintepla at a dose of 0.7/mg/kg/day was superior to placebo in reducing the frequency of drop seizures (p=0.0012).
- Fintepla is approved by the FDA and European Commission for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, a rare infant- and childhood-onset epilepsy in patients 2 years of age and older.
