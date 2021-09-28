Enbridge, Vanguard Renewables to partner on renewable natural gas
Sep. 28, 2021 8:10 AM ETEnbridge Inc. (ENB)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor16 Comments
- Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) says it will purchase 2B cf/year of renewable natural gas from Vanguard Renewables' network of farm-based organics to renewable energy facilities to offer to its U.S. customers.
- Vanguard Renewables is a prominent player in the development and operation of food and dairy waste-to-energy projects.
- Enbridge says it plans to spend ~$100M in RNG upgrading equipment to convert the farm derived RNG into pipeline quality renewable natural gas to market to U.S. customers.
- Yesterday, the The Enbridge-led PennEast Pipeline canceled development of the proposed Pennsylvania-to-New Jersey natural gas project.