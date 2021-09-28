Logitech International slides after Morgan Stanley warns on fading tailwinds

financial graph on technology abstract background
monsitj/iStock via Getty Images

  • Morgan Stanley drops its rating on Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) after a bearish read on data.
  • Analyst Erik Woodring: "Our data shows cyclical tailwinds are fading and difficult Y/Y growth compares approaching. With the later stages of a midcycle transition on deck, we see an increased probability of negative estimate revisions and multiple compression, suggesting further downside from here."
  • Logitech shares are expected to underperform peers over the next 12 months, with negative consensus estimate revisions driving the next leg lower. Morgan Stanley assigns a new price target on Logitech (LOGI) of $82 to rep 17% downside potential.
  • Shares of LOGI are down 6.57% premarket to $90.42 and stand below the 10-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.