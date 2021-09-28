Logitech International slides after Morgan Stanley warns on fading tailwinds
Sep. 28, 2021 8:18 AM ETLogitech International S.A. (LOGI)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Morgan Stanley drops its rating on Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) after a bearish read on data.
- Analyst Erik Woodring: "Our data shows cyclical tailwinds are fading and difficult Y/Y growth compares approaching. With the later stages of a midcycle transition on deck, we see an increased probability of negative estimate revisions and multiple compression, suggesting further downside from here."
- Logitech shares are expected to underperform peers over the next 12 months, with negative consensus estimate revisions driving the next leg lower. Morgan Stanley assigns a new price target on Logitech (LOGI) of $82 to rep 17% downside potential.
- Shares of LOGI are down 6.57% premarket to $90.42 and stand below the 10-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.