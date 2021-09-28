BioVaxys begins toxicity study of CoviDTH SARS-CoV-2 diagnostic tool
Sep. 28, 2021 8:21 AM ETInotiv, Inc. (NOTV), BVAXFBy: SA News Team
- BioVaxys Technology (OTCQB:BVAXF) has started its planned in vivo animal toxicology study of CoviDTH in parallel with the preparation of an IND submission.
- Under the terms of a March 2021 agreement, Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) is evaluating the safety, tolerability, and toxicity of the purified recombinant SARS-CoV-2 s-protein that is a principal constituent of CoviDTH in an intradermal research model.
- The Inotiv study will be utilizing purified recombinant SARS-CoV-2 s-protein recently produced by BioVaxys bioproduction partner, WuXi Biologics.
- CoviDTH is a low cost, disposable, point-of-care diagnostic tool that screens for a T-cell response to SARS-CoV-2 in vaccinated patients, or those exposed to SARS-CoV-2.
- "...we are confident that the toxicology study with Inotiv of the s-protein will likewise confirm the safety profile of CoviDTH," BioVaxys Chief Operating Officer Ken Kovan said.