Kratos nabs $3.2M contract award for National Security Program
Sep. 28, 2021 8:23 AM ETKratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (KTOS)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions' (NASDAQ:KTOS) Kratos Turbine Technologies (KTT) business recently received a ~$3.2M contract award for the development of a Next Generation small engine for a National Security Program.
- Work under this recent contract award will be performed at a secure Kratos technical, engineering and development facility.
- KTT is currently under contract and in development for several Next Generation turbojet, turbofan, and other engines for certain National Security priority areas.
- Due to customer, competitive and other considerations, no additional information is being provided related to this recent contract award.
- KTOS trades 1.1% lower premarket