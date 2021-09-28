Kratos nabs $3.2M contract award for National Security Program

Kratos Defense and Security Solutions office facade of engineering services company in Silicon Valley
Michael Vi/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Kratos Defense & Security Solutions' (NASDAQ:KTOS) Kratos Turbine Technologies (KTT) business recently received a ~$3.2M contract award for the development of a Next Generation small engine for a National Security Program.
  • Work under this recent contract award will be performed at a secure Kratos technical, engineering and development facility.
  • KTT is currently under contract and in development for several Next Generation turbojet, turbofan, and other engines for certain National Security priority areas.
  • Due to customer, competitive and other considerations, no additional information is being provided related to this recent contract award.
  • KTOS trades 1.1% lower premarket
