I-Mab gets regulatory clearance in China for mid-stage solid tumor trial

Sep. 28, 2021

  • I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) has added ~7.2% in the pre-market after the company announced that it received the regulatory go-ahead from the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) in China to start a mid-stage trial for enoblituzumab (TJ271) in patients with solid tumors.
  • With the OK from NMPA’s Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE), the company is allowed to test the drug in China in combination with pembrolizumab (Keytruda) for selected solid tumors.
  • One of the company’s core clinical assets, enoblituzumab will undergo the study, designed as a "basket" clinical trial for a range of cancers, including non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and urothelial carcinoma.
  • I-Mab (IMAB) has in-licensed the rights for enoblituzumab in Greater China from MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX).

  • Per the terms of the deal signed in 2019, MacroGenics (MGNX) is eligible to receive up to $135M in milestones and tiered double-digit royalties on net sales of enoblituzumab in the region.

