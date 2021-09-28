First Wave BioPharma begins patient screening for mid-stage FW-UP ulcerative colitis study

Human body digestive system anatomy
Rasi Bhadramani/iStock via Getty Images

  • First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) has begun screening patients for enrollment in a Phase 2b trial investigating a topical formulation of FW-UP as a potential treatment for ulcerative proctitis (UP) and ulcerative proctosigmoiditis (UPS).
  • UP and UPS are two types of ulcerative colitis, a chronic inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) consisting of fine ulcerations in the inner mucosal lining of the large intestine that do not penetrate the bowel muscle wall.
  • FW-UP is a proprietary topical formulation of niclosamide, a small molecule anti-inflammatory inhibitor therapy.
  • The Phase 2b trial is a placebo-controlled study that will enroll up to 28 patients to compare FW-UP, administered as an enema twice daily at a dose of 450 mg, to placebo enemas twice daily.
  • Patient screening is underway at clinical trial sites in Italy and will start soon in Austria and Germany.
  • Shares up more than 2% premarket.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.