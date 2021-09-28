First Wave BioPharma begins patient screening for mid-stage FW-UP ulcerative colitis study
Sep. 28, 2021 8:26 AM ETFirst Wave BioPharma, Inc. (FWBI)By: SA News Team
- First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) has begun screening patients for enrollment in a Phase 2b trial investigating a topical formulation of FW-UP as a potential treatment for ulcerative proctitis (UP) and ulcerative proctosigmoiditis (UPS).
- UP and UPS are two types of ulcerative colitis, a chronic inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) consisting of fine ulcerations in the inner mucosal lining of the large intestine that do not penetrate the bowel muscle wall.
- FW-UP is a proprietary topical formulation of niclosamide, a small molecule anti-inflammatory inhibitor therapy.
- The Phase 2b trial is a placebo-controlled study that will enroll up to 28 patients to compare FW-UP, administered as an enema twice daily at a dose of 450 mg, to placebo enemas twice daily.
- Patient screening is underway at clinical trial sites in Italy and will start soon in Austria and Germany.
- Shares up more than 2% premarket.