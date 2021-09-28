Remark to raise $5M in equity offering
Sep. 28, 2021 8:28 AM ETRemark Holdings, Inc. (MARK)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) entered into a definitive agreement with a single institutional investor in a private placement of 4.24M shares and warrants to purchase shares at combined purchase price of $1.18/share.
- Gross proceeds expected to be ~$5M; net proceeds to be used for general corporate purposes.
- The warrants will have an exercise price of $1.35/share, will be immediately exercisable and will expire five years from the date of an effective registration statement covering the shares underlying the warrants.
- The private placement is expected to close on or about Sep. 29.
- Shares trading 3.4% down premarket