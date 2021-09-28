Blade Air Mobility is set to take off when urban air market opens up - Oppenheimer
Sep. 28, 2021 8:28 AM ETBlade Air Mobility, Inc. (BLDE)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Oppenheimer launches coverage on Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) with an Outperform rating and a price target of $14.
- BLDE is called the category leader in Urban Air Mobility after leveraging its proprietary technology stack.
- Analyst Jason Helfstein and team believe BLDE is positioned to capture outsized share once markets open.
- "We estimate BLDE captures 2.5% of its $1.8B serviceable addressable market (NYSE:SAM), with a long-term TAM 10x larger. Near term, we see reopening tailwinds for the NYC Airport service ($300M SAM), while in FY22, we see expansion into the Northeast Corridor routes— Boston and Philadelphia ($536M SAM)."
- The $14 price target on BLDE is derived from a blended average of luxury and marketplace peers, public market value of eVTOL manufacturers, and discounted CY25E gross profit.
- Shares of Blade Air Mobility are down 1.15% premarket to $11.14.
- Earlier in the month, JPMorgan called out 80% upside on Blade Air.