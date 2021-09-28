Outlook Therapeutics reports 12-month safety data from late-stage bevacizumab-vikg study in wet AMD

Sep. 28, 2021 8:30 AM ETOutlook Therapeutics, Inc. (OTLK)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor

AMD Abbreviation or acronym of age-related macular degeneration - eye problem in older persons. Word AMD is on foreground near eye model with stethoscope and visual acuity test on blurry background
Shidlovski/iStock via Getty Images

  • Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) announces new 12-month safety data from Phase 3 NORSE TWO trial that further confirm the strong safety profile in this study of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA (bevacizumab-vikg) for treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD).
  • Shares down 5.7% premarket at $2.15.
  • Last month, the company announced the topline readout of data from its NORSE TWO trial, which included 11 months of safety data.
  • The NORSE TWO Phase 3 trial enrolled a total of 228 subjects with wet AMD. Topline data showed that ONS-5010 bevacizumab-vikg met the primary and key secondary endpoints for efficacy with clinically impactful change observed for treated patients.
  • The NORSE TWO primary endpoint difference in proportion of subjects gaining at least 15 letters BCVA was met and was highly statistically significant and clinically relevant.
  • The primary endpoint was also statistically significant and clinically relevant in the secondary per-protocol (PP) dataset (p = 0.04) where the percentages were almost identical, at 24% with ranibizumab and 41% with bevacizumab-vikg.
  • The key secondary endpoint BCVA score change was also statistically significant in the secondary PP dataset (p = 0.05) with a mean change in letters with ranibizumab of 7.0 letters and with bevacizumab-vikg 11.1 letters.
  • The safety results are consistent with previously reported results from NORSE ONE and NORSE THREE clinical trials.
  • With the registration clinical trials now completed, OTLK plans to submit a BLA under the Public Health Service Act 351(a) regulatory pathway in Q1 of calendar 2022.
  • If approved, it is expected to result in 12 years of marketing exclusivity for ONS-5010 as the first and only ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab approved by the FDA to treat wet AMD.
