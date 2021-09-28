Icanic Brands sells interest in Sacramento-based cultivation facility for $2M

Sep. 28, 2021 8:32 AM ETIcanic Brands Company Inc. (ICNAF)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
  • Icanic Brands (OTCQB:ICNAF) sold its interest in a Sacramento, Calif.-based cultivation facility to Crowco Management for $2M.
  • Icanic held management and purchase rights for the 180 light indoor cannabis cultivation facility, which has been in operation since late 2019.
  • In addition to the monetary consideration, Icanic shall receive discounted purchase rights to supply its current California based infused pre-roll products.
  • “Our biggest priority was to maintain the integrity of our gross margins and we were able to accomplish that goal by entering into an off-take agreement that closely mirrors our prior internal cost of cannabis inputs. This transaction also adds a significant non-dilutive cash infusion that we can use to strategically grow our business as the California market continues to evolve,” said Icanic CEO Brandon Kou.
  • In addition, Icanic noted that it launched an investor marketing campaign and has engaged TD Media LLC for a $250K fee to provide investor relations and digital advertising services.
