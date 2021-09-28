FDA affirms class 1 NDA resubmission for Lipocine's Tlando

  • Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) announces the U.S. FDA has affirmed the resubmission of its New Drug Application ("NDA") for Tlando, its oral testosterone product, will be a Class 1 resubmission.
  • A Class 1 NDA resubmission includes a two-month FDA review goal period.
  • The FDA had granted tentative approval to Tlando in adult males indicated for conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone: primary hypogonadism (congenital or acquired) and hypogonadotropic hypogonadism (congenital or acquired) in December 2020.
  • Resubmission of the NDA is a necessary requirement to receive final approval from the FDA and is expected to occur on January 28, 2022, based on the FDA's Class 1 affirmation.
  • Shares up nearly 3% premarket.
