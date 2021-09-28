TotalEnergies to launch $1.5B stock buyback in Q4, cuts capex goal
Sep. 28, 2021 8:37 AM ETTotalEnergies SE (TTE)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments
- TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) +2.1% pre-market after saying it will buy back $1.5B of its shares in Q4 and trim the upper end of its annual capital spending goal to $13B-$15B in 2022-25 from $13B-$16B previously.
- In its 2021 strategy and outlook presentation, TotalEnergies says it will increase its energy production by 30% from now to 2030, with growth coming 50% from electricity, essentially from renewables, and 50% from liquefied natural gas, and its sales mix will evolve to 30% oil, 50% gas, 15% electricity and 5% biomass and hydrogen by 2030.
- The company will allocate 50% of capital spending to growing its activities and 50% to maintaining the base of its activities; from its growth investments, 50% will be dedicated to the development of new energies, mainly renewables and electricity, and the other 50% to natural gas.
- If oil prices average $50/bbl, TotalEnergies anticipates cash flow growth of $5B to 2026, supporting dividend growth.
- The company says cost discipline will be maintained to deliver more than $1B of additional cost savings by 2023 compared with 2020.
- Separately, TotalEnergies says it signed an agreement with China Three Gorges to establish a 50-50 joint venture in electric mobility in China, including the installation and operation of more than 11K high power EV charge points by 2025.
- In its 2021 energy outlook released yesterday, the company forecasts global oil demand will peak before 2030, earlier than previously expected.