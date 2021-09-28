Synnex EPS beats by $0.07, misses on revenue; issues Q4 guidance

Sep. 28, 2021 8:38 AM ETTD SYNNEX Corporation (SNX)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Synnex (NYSE:SNX): FQ3 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.14 beats by $0.07; GAAP EPS of $1.81.
  • Revenue of $5.21B (-1.9% Y/Y) misses by $9.01B.
  • Press Release
  • Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 Outlook: Revenue is expected to be in the range of $15 billion to $16 billion vs. consensus of $15.53B; Net income is expected to be in the range of $38 million to $106 million and on a non-GAAP basis, net income is expected to be in the range of $242 million to $272 million and diluted earnings per share is expected to be in the range of $0.39 to $1.09 and on a non-GAAP basis, diluted earnings per share is expected to be in the range of $2.50 to $2.80 vs. consensus of $2.85.
