Alnylam's hATTR treatment Onpattro now reimbursed in Canada

CRISPR Gene Edit
wildpixel/iStock via Getty Images

  • Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) announces that Onpattro (patisiran) is now reimbursed almost everywhere in Canada for the treatment of hereditary ATTR ((hATTR)) amyloidosis with polyneuropathy.
  • The update follows a positive recommendation for reimbursement from the Canadian Agency for Drugs and Technologies in Health (CADTH) and the Institut national d'excellence en santé et services sociaux (INESSS).
  • Onpattro uses innovative 'gene silencing' technology and is the first-ever RNAi therapeutic approved in Canada, laying the foundation for a new class of medicines in RNAi therapeutics, the company said.
  • hATTR amyloidosis is a hereditary, multisystemic, progressive disease caused by mutations that interfere with the way the body manufactures a specific protein formed in the liver.
  • Alnylam shares down more than 4% premarket.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.