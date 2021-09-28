Alnylam's hATTR treatment Onpattro now reimbursed in Canada
Sep. 28, 2021 8:42 AM ETAlnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY)By: SA News Team1 Comment
- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) announces that Onpattro (patisiran) is now reimbursed almost everywhere in Canada for the treatment of hereditary ATTR ((hATTR)) amyloidosis with polyneuropathy.
- The update follows a positive recommendation for reimbursement from the Canadian Agency for Drugs and Technologies in Health (CADTH) and the Institut national d'excellence en santé et services sociaux (INESSS).
- Onpattro uses innovative 'gene silencing' technology and is the first-ever RNAi therapeutic approved in Canada, laying the foundation for a new class of medicines in RNAi therapeutics, the company said.
- hATTR amyloidosis is a hereditary, multisystemic, progressive disease caused by mutations that interfere with the way the body manufactures a specific protein formed in the liver.
- Alnylam shares down more than 4% premarket.