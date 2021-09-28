Splash Beverage launches Copa di Vino 4-pack through distributors
Sep. 28, 2021 8:42 AM ETSplash Beverage Group, Inc. (SBEV)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Splash Beverage Group (NYSE:SBEV) launched the Copa di Vino 4-pack in celebration of Copa’s 10th anniversary of providing premium wines by the glass.
- With Copa’s new rollout, Splash Beverage Group began shipping the new 4-packs to distributors nationwide.
- The product will retail for ~$11.99, with occasional promotional pricing as low as $9.99.
- “Following the years of Copa di Vino’s success, we wanted to introduce a product to market that would allow our customers to bring more Copa home. We can’t wait for the consumers to enjoy their favorite Copa Di Vino premium wine by the glass in a larger quantity," said Bill Meissner, president and chief marketing officer, Splash.