Digital Brands Group shares surge on guiding 350% growth in FY2022 revenue
Sep. 28, 2021 8:47 AM ETDigital Brands Group, Inc. (DBGI)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI) stocks jumped 52.5% premarket after announcing its initial FY2022 revenue guidance of $37.5M-$42.5M, +350% Y/Y from FY2021 revenue expectations.
- The company sees positive EBITDA for 2022, as it leverages its shared services platform.
- "Our 2022 revenue guidance reflects the power of our brand portfolio, especially as we are able to benefit from the full year revenue contribution from our acquisitions in 2022," said Hil Davis, Chief Executive Officer of Digital Brands Group.
- The company expects to grow through acquisitions this year, most of which will require GAAP PCAOB audits.