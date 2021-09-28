Alteryx and Uipath expand partnership, broaden analytics automation with new connector
Sep. 28, 2021 9:23 AM ETAlteryx, Inc. (AYX), PATHBy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
Alteryx (NYSE:AYX)and UiPath (NYSE:PATH) announces the expansion of their strategic partnership and new integrations with a connector as part of Alteryx's recent product release.
Alteryx will also participate in an expert panel at the UiPath FORWARD IV conference, taking place October 5-6 in Las Vegas, where the company will be exhibiting its Analytic Process Automation (APA) Platform and bi-directional integration with UiPath.
- Toget0her, Alteryx APA + UiPath Robotic Process Automation (RPA) eases the process of digital transformation by unlocking the value from enterprise data.
- "We are excited that our technology partnership with UiPath provides robust integration between analytics and RPA for more intelligent business processes," said Suresh Vittal, chief product officer of Alteryx