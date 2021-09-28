Orion Group gets USACE contract awards of $22M, with potential increases
Sep. 28, 2021 8:59 AM ETOrion Group Holdings, Inc. (ORN)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Orion Group Holdings (NYSE:ORN) has announced that, the Marine segment has been awarded three contracts valued at a combined $22M to perform dredging services for the US Army Corps of Engineers in waterways along the gulf coast, with the potential for the contract value on one award to increase by up to $19M.
- Work on all three projects is expected to commence during the Q4 2021, with completion expected late next year.
- “We have several ongoing projects for the US Army Corps of Engineers and the addition of these projects adds to the growing backlog in our marine business.” said Mark Stauffer, Orion’s President and CEO.