Diana Shipping rises on announcing new time charter contracts for two vessels

Sep. 28, 2021 9:14 AM ETDiana Shipping Inc. (DSX)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) is +4.22% pre-market after signing new time charter contracts with Aquavita International for its m/v Atalandi Ice-Class Panamax dry bulk vessel and its m/v Leto Panamax dry bulk vessel.
  • The m/v Atalandi has been chartered at $24,500/day for a period until minimum February 15, 2023 up to maximum April 30, 2023. The vessel is currently chartered to Uniper Global Commodities at $9,300/day. The new agreement is expected to commence on October 3, 2021.
  • Meanwhile, the m/v Leto has been chartered at $25,500/day for a period until minimum February 1, 2023 up to maximum April 15, 2023. This vessel is currently chartered to Cargill International at $9,000/day. The new charter is expected to commence on October 2, 2021.
  • The employments of "Atalandi" and "Leto" are estimated to generate gross revenue of ~$24.27M for the minimum scheduled period of the time charters.
