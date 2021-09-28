Diana Shipping rises on announcing new time charter contracts for two vessels
Sep. 28, 2021
- Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) is +4.22% pre-market after signing new time charter contracts with Aquavita International for its m/v Atalandi Ice-Class Panamax dry bulk vessel and its m/v Leto Panamax dry bulk vessel.
- The m/v Atalandi has been chartered at $24,500/day for a period until minimum February 15, 2023 up to maximum April 30, 2023. The vessel is currently chartered to Uniper Global Commodities at $9,300/day. The new agreement is expected to commence on October 3, 2021.
- Meanwhile, the m/v Leto has been chartered at $25,500/day for a period until minimum February 1, 2023 up to maximum April 15, 2023. This vessel is currently chartered to Cargill International at $9,000/day. The new charter is expected to commence on October 2, 2021.
- The employments of "Atalandi" and "Leto" are estimated to generate gross revenue of ~$24.27M for the minimum scheduled period of the time charters.