Toyota autonomous driving unit adds Renovo Motors to its 'dream team'
Sep. 28, 2021 9:14 AM ETToyota Motor Corporation (TM)By: SA News Team
- Toyota Motors (NYSE:TM) acquires Renovo Motors, adding the automotive operating system developer to its Woven Planet autonomous driving team.
- Renovo's data management platform allows automakers to constantly learn from their vehicles to make them safer and more reliable. Toyota hopes to transition to a "mobility company" that includes more than just cars.
- Woven Planet adds Renovo to its team that also includes prior acquisitions CAMERA Inc, a U.S. startup that works on road mapping, and Lyft’s self-driving division Level 5. Woven Planet CEO James Kuffner said more purchases were coming to complete the company's "dream team."
- The company declined to comment on a Tokyo incident in which a Toyota bus furnished with autonomous driving bumped into and injured a Paralympian athlete.
- Toyota plans to replace about 8% of the energy it uses in the U.S. with clean solar power.