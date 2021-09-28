Compass to acquire CommonGround Abstract
Sep. 28, 2021
- Compass (NYSE:COMP) agrees to acquire CommonGround Abstract, a leading title company serving Pennsylvania and New Jersey.
- The addition of CommonGround Abstract expands Compass' substantial title and and escrow portfolio will offer closing and/or settlement services in California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, Washington State and Washington D.C.
- The transaction is expected to close before the end of the year.
- Financial terms of the deal are not being disclosed.
