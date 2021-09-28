fuboTV launches Ecommerce shop for exclusive branded merchandise
Sep. 28, 2021 9:29 AM ETfuboTV Inc. (FUBO)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor16 Comments
- FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) launches its first e-commerce venture: Fubo Shop, an online store selling exclusive branded merchandise from fuboTV and its forthcoming Fubo Sportsbook.
Fubo Shop offers a large assortment of clothing and accessories from sweatshirts, t-shirts, long-sleeved shirts and vests to baseball caps, hats, all customized with logos from fuboTV, Fubo Sportsbook and more.
“Since our public offering on the New York Stock Exchange one year ago, consumers and retail investors have inundated us with requests for more personal ways to connect with our brand.” commented David Gandler, co-founder and CEO, fuboTV.