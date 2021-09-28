Neuropathix gets $2.97M Phase 2 STTR study grant from NIH
Sep. 28, 2021
- Neuropathix (OTCQB:NPTX) announces that its wholly owned subsidiary, Kannalife Sciences, has received a notice of award from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) for a $2.97M Phase 2 STTR study grant.
- The three-year STTR study grant is funded through the NIH HEAL initiative for development of therapies and technologies directed at enhanced pain management and will provide funding specifically in the Development of KLS-13019 for neuropathic pain.
- Company's strategy is to utilize the Phase 2 study grant funds to complete preclinical studies in chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN) and ready the company to begin FDA Phase 1 human clinical trials.