ECB's Christine Lagarde talks inflationary impact of green energy transition
Sep. 28, 2021 9:26 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Sounding similar to U.S. central bankers, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde expects inflation to eventually subside to ~2% in a speech she gave at the ECB Forum on Central Banking.
- But unlike her Fed counterpart, she addressed potential effects of the shift toward a low-carbon economy, or green energy, on inflation.
- "The pandemic has given the green transition a boost," she said. "It could lead to an accelerated increase in auction prices in the EU Emissions Trading System, the introduction of carbon prices covering a wider range of economic activities, and the adoption of a Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism — all of which could have a direct inflationary impact."
- The Network for Greening the Financial System estimates that putting ambitious transition policies in place in Europe "could gradually increase inflation relative to its previous trend by up to one percentage point over the transition period, before returning to that trend," she noted.
- Lagarde also said the shift to more renewable energy is likely to make "the pass-through of energy prices to consumer prices more complex," as it will no longer be based on oil prices alone. "We will also have to understand the energy mix and how the different sources are linked and can be substituted for each other."
- The impact of carbon pricing will depend on how the additional revenue is used. For example, it can be used to reduce other consumption taxes, such as electricity taxes or value-added tax or to support vulnerable groups or green investment, she said.
- "Research finds that introducing carbon taxes in euro area countries tends to raise headline inflation but lower core inflation," she said.
- On Sept. 27, New York Fed President John Williams said it may take another year for inflation to subside