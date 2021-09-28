Surgalign falls 7% on Craig-Hallum downgrade amid CFO resignation

  • Surgalign Holdings (NASDAQ:SRGA) down 7.3% premarket after Craig-Hallum Capital analyst Matthew Hewitt downgraded the stock to Hold from Buy with a price target (PT) of $1.50, down from $3.
  • On Sept. 23, the company's CFO, Jonathon M. Singer announced his resignation effective Oct. 15, 2021, to pursue another opportunity.
  • Following recent events, the analyst sees more risk than reward in shares of Surgalign.
  • While he believes the ARAI system remains on track for approval in Q4, a number of issues have come to light that give the analyst pause, including COVID-19 headwinds, executive turnover and tax loss selling.
  • Also recently in August, Piper Sandler, Cantor Fitzgerald and Lake Street lowered the PT for SRGA to $3, $4 and $4, respectively from $4, $5 and $8, each.
  • Surgalign shares have lost ~44% YTD. Wall Street sell-siders are Bullish on the stock with PT of $3.36 while Quant Rating is Neutral.
  • In addition, Seeking Alpha contributor, The Insider Forum says, "Surgalign will need a significant cash infusion, meaning a return to the capital markets (likely) before year’s end after approval of its ARAI" in his article, Sizing Up Surgalign.
