Euronet Worldwide's REN to power digital casino marker

Sep. 28, 2021 9:33 AM ETEuronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Euronet Worldwide's (EEFT +0.3%) REN payments platform partners with Marker Trax for use of digital casino marker management system in the company's cloud environment.
  • The Marker Trax solution includes a mobile app and website that allows casino patrons to apply for a marker and obtain a credit decision within minutes, replacing a manual marker-issuing process casinos have historically.
  • REN also plans to power many key features in the system including patron identity verifications, underwriting, payments processing, settlement, reporting and communications with bank systems.
  • The company notes that the development of this REN-powered Marker Trax solution is underway with initial versions expected to be completed by the end of 2021.
