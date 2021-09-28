Euronet Worldwide's REN to power digital casino marker
Sep. 28, 2021 9:33 AM ETEuronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Euronet Worldwide's (EEFT +0.3%) REN payments platform partners with Marker Trax for use of digital casino marker management system in the company's cloud environment.
- The Marker Trax solution includes a mobile app and website that allows casino patrons to apply for a marker and obtain a credit decision within minutes, replacing a manual marker-issuing process casinos have historically.
- REN also plans to power many key features in the system including patron identity verifications, underwriting, payments processing, settlement, reporting and communications with bank systems.
- The company notes that the development of this REN-powered Marker Trax solution is underway with initial versions expected to be completed by the end of 2021.
