Lincoln Educational Services to raise $81M via property sale
Sep. 28, 2021 9:35 AM ETLincoln Educational Services Corporation (LINC)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Lincoln Educational Services (LINC) signed real estate transactions to generate $81M in gross proceeds.
- The company signed a sale-leaseback agreement for its the Denver, Colo. and and Grand Prairie, Texas-based campuses.
- The sale of the properties is for $46.5M.
- Upon closing of the sale, which is expected in Q4 2021, the properties will be leased back to Lincoln for 20 years with four subsequent five-year renewal options.
- The company company expects recording a gain on sale of ~$22M.
- The sale-leaseback transaction will result in straight-line rent expense of ~$3M annually.
- The company also inked a separate agreement to sell the property hosting its Nashville, Tenn.-based campus for $34.5M. The sale is part of a planned relocation in 2022 or 2023 to a more efficient and technologically advanced campus.
- Lincoln plans to operate the existing Nashville campus until the relocation to the new campus is complete.
- The company expects net proceeds of ~$80M, of which ~$17M will be used to repay its outstanding term loan balance.
- Lincoln also expects to invest $10M to $15M for the buildout of its new Nashville campus with the remaining funds available for strategic growth initiatives including expansion of program offerings and new geographic markets as well as general working capital purposes.