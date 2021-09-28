Tesla tipped by Piper Sandler to churn out strongest quarter ever

Sep. 28, 2021 9:36 AM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor140 Comments

Investigation Continues Into Tesla Driver"s Death While In Autopilot Mode
Spencer Platt/Getty Images News

  • Piper Sandler thinks Tesla (TSLA -0.3%) will deliver its strongest quarter ever when it reports Q3 earnings in a few weeks.
  • Analyst Alexander Potter and team expect the electric vehicle's margins in particular to impress. On the EPS line. Piper Sandler forecasts $1.67 vs. $1.39 consensus.
  • "Tesla’s market share has also continued rising (watch for China market share to inflect higher in September, thanks to a focus on domestic deliveries over exports)," notes Potter. Piper Sandler now expects Tesla to deliver 894K vehicles this year vs. the consensus mark of 800K.
  • Separately in Tesla world today, CEO Elon Musk tweeted there is a "lot of interest" in the Full Self-Driving beta software and that the company plans to roll out version 10.2 midnight Friday.
  • Tesla came within a dollar yesterday of crossing over the $800 level once again.
  • Tesla ranks in the top 25% of all consumer discretionary sector companies on a Seeking Alpha Quant Rating basis.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.