Tesla tipped by Piper Sandler to churn out strongest quarter ever
Sep. 28, 2021 9:36 AM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Piper Sandler thinks Tesla (TSLA -0.3%) will deliver its strongest quarter ever when it reports Q3 earnings in a few weeks.
- Analyst Alexander Potter and team expect the electric vehicle's margins in particular to impress. On the EPS line. Piper Sandler forecasts $1.67 vs. $1.39 consensus.
- "Tesla’s market share has also continued rising (watch for China market share to inflect higher in September, thanks to a focus on domestic deliveries over exports)," notes Potter. Piper Sandler now expects Tesla to deliver 894K vehicles this year vs. the consensus mark of 800K.
- Separately in Tesla world today, CEO Elon Musk tweeted there is a "lot of interest" in the Full Self-Driving beta software and that the company plans to roll out version 10.2 midnight Friday.
- Tesla came within a dollar yesterday of crossing over the $800 level once again.
- Tesla ranks in the top 25% of all consumer discretionary sector companies on a Seeking Alpha Quant Rating basis.