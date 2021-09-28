AIM ImmunoTech submits FDA Pre-IND application for mid-stage Ampligen COVID-19 trials
Sep. 28, 2021 9:39 AM ETAIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM)By: SA News Team
- AIM ImmunoTech (AIM +0.5%) has submitted a Pre-Investigational New Drug application ((Pre-IND)) to the U.S. FDA for two separate Phase 2 studies of Ampligen as both an infusion and an intranasal therapy for early-onset COVID-19.
- The two trials will be Phase 2, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled studies: Intravenous therapy — 200 mg of Ampligen or placebo, with five doses over a treatment period of 17 days; and an intranasal therapy — 1,250 μg spray (625 μg per nostril), with seven doses over a treatment period of 15 days.
- In addition to studying efficacy and safety, the new Phase 2 protocols include exploratory endpoints that the company believes could support its recently filed provisional patent application.
- Separately, AIM ImmunoTech filed a provisional patent application for Ampligen.