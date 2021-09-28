Matterport increases customer engagement 200%, says vacation rental company Vacasa
- Vacasa, a North American vacation rental which is set to go public through a merger with SPAC TPG Pace Solutions (TPGS), says that its booking conversion rate has increased nearly 12% from using Matterport’s (MTTR -2.3%) immersive digital twins.
- Matterport maps homes using iPhones or other devices to build an online 3D model that customers can virtually tour. Vacasa says that customers spend three times as much time engaging with property listings that use Matterport technology. The company has mapped almost 90% of its 30,000 digital listings.
- “Since adding Matterport to our website, we've seen incredible returns,” says Caleb Donegan, Vice President of Digital at Vacasa. "Guests feel more assured with their choices by having more tailored online experiences, while homeowners see higher occupancies. Everybody wins.”
