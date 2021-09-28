Aurora Cannabis draws cautious remarks from analysts after Q4 results
Sep. 28, 2021 9:41 AM ETAurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Aurora Cannabis (ACB +1.0%) is trading higher despite lackluster financial results posted by the company on Monday for the fourth quarter in fiscal 2021. While one analyst has upgraded the stock, others have sounded caution.
- Stifel, with a neutral rating on the stock, argues that the results were “better than feared, but far from good.”
- While the Canadian cannabis producer “has the resources and flexibility to patiently pursue its strategy,” the premium valuation is demanding and “does not fully consider the challenges ahead,” the firm wrote.
- The U.S. listed shares of Aurora (NASDAQ:ACB) have added more than 25% over the past 12-months. Stifel has a C$6 on the stock to imply a downside of ~25.7% to the last close.
- Though the company has announced a plan for operational efficiency for cash savings, Needham, with an underperform rating on Aurora (ACB), thinks that liquidity “is less of an immediate concern.”
- Meanwhile, MKM Partners upgrades the stock to neutral from sell, noting that the issues of the company “are well understood by investors.”
- The firm argues that a cautious view on its prospects “seems universally shared by the investment community.” The price target raised to C$7 from C$6 implies a downside of ~13.4% to the last close.
- While quarterly revenue declined from the previous year, “we do expect revenue growth in 2022,” the company CEO, Miguel Martin, said in the earnings call.
- Use Seeking Alpha Charts to evaluate the recent performance of Aurora Cannabis (ACB) against those of cannabis ETFs.