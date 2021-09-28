Xiaobai Maimai plans to enter the U.S. radiation oncology services market
Sep. 28, 2021 9:47 AM ETAkso Health Group (AHG)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Xiaobai Maimai (HX +4.3%) a social e-commerce platform in China, has announced its plan to enter the radiation oncology services market in the U.S.
- The Board has appointed Ms. Yilin Wang to be Co-CEO, having extensive experience in medical health, health management and medical technology related businesses.
- According to the WTO, more than 50% of cancer patients require radiotherapy as part of their cancer care and it is frequently used to treat the most common types of cancers.
- The Co. believes rising healthcare expenditures and the growing adoption of radiotherapy will drive the growth of this market.