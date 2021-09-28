Consumer confidence slips in September for third month as Delta spreads
Sep. 28, 2021 10:00 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- September Consumer Confidence: 109.3 vs. 114.8 consensus and 115.2 prior (revised from 113.8). The index decline follows decreases in both July and August.
- Present situation index: 143.4 vs. 148.9 prior.
- Expectations index: 86.6 vs. 92.8 prior.
- "Consumer confidence dropped in September as the spread of the Delta variant continued to dampen optimism," said Lynn Franco, senior director of Economic Indicators at The Conference Board. "Concerns about the state of the economy and short-term growth prospects deepened, while spending intentions for homes, autos, and major appliances all retreated again."
- Short-term inflation concerns eased some, but still remain elevated, she said.
- "Consumer confidence is still high by historical levels —enough to support further growth in the near-term," Franco said. "These back-to-back declines suggest consumers have grown more cautious and are likely to curtail spending going forward."
- Earlier, European shares pull back, German consumer confidence rose in October