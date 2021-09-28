BioSig Technologies selects Plexus as manufacturing partner

Sep. 28, 2021 10:01 AM ETBioSig Technologies, Inc. (BSGM), PLXSBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • BioSig Technologies (BSGM -1.6%) has entered into a manufacturing and professional services agreement with Plexus (PLXS -0.0%).
  • Under the terms of the newly reached agreement, Plexus will bring to market the PURE EP System, the Company's signal processing technology for arrhythmia care, and develop a new product pipeline for BioSig's subsidiary NeuroClear Technologies.
  • The PURE EP is an FDA 510(k) cleared, a computerized platform for signal processing in patients undergoing electrophysiology (EP) procedures in an EP laboratory.
  • The Company recently completed its first multi-centered, prospective clinical trial and presented preliminary clinical data during the annual Heart Rhythm 2021 convention in July in Boston, MA.
