Hyzon Motors craters after Blue Orca alleges 'fake' customers
Sep. 28, 2021 10:02 AM ETHyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN)HYBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor60 Comments
- Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN -20.1%) falls sharply after Blue Orca Capital posts a negative report on the EV stock and makes a short call.
- Key snippets from the Blue Orca report are posted below.
- "In our opinion, Hyzon’s supposed major customers are a fake-looking Chinese shell company incorporated three days before the deal announcement and a tiny New Zealand startup which told us they are not really a customer."
- "Hyzon is just a repackaging of its parent company, Horizon, a Chinese hydrogen fuel cell business that recently delisted from the Chinese OTC market in March 2021 at an enterprise value of just $190 million. Horizon has been trying to sell its fuel cell technology for years, without meaningful success."
- "If Hyzon’s technology is supposedly world class, and the foundation for its hockey-stick-like future revenue growth, we question why the critical officers in charge of such technology apparently have such little faith in either the Company or the technology (or both) that they both stepped down so abruptly and after so little time at Hyzon, despite the obvious financial incentives to remain."
- If Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) responds to the allegations, the defense will be posted.
- Shares of HYZN are currently at a nine-week low.