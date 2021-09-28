Dana falls after updating guidance at investor event

  • Dana Incorporated (DAN -1.5%) is highlighting electric vehicle business targets as part of its virtual capital markets day event today.
  • The company expects to top prior 2023 EV sales targets by 40% and is targeting $3B in EV sales by 2030, which would be about 25% of the total revenue mix.
  • In terms of near-term guidance, Dana sees FY23 revenue of $10B vs. $10.5B consensus and FY23 EPS of $3.50 vs. $3.81.
  • Dana (NYSE:DAN) was included on Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch for the week with the event expected to be a potential share price mover.
