Meet members of the 2021 IPO class: Biotechs - 2
Sep. 28, 2021
- With a list of 62 recent IPOs making entry to The Russell 2000 small-cap index after index provider FTSE Russell implemented its Q3 recalibrations, we discuss the recently-IPOd healthcare stocks joining the index.
- Following up on our previous article on biotech stocks in the group, in this article, we discuss another four biotechs making their debut in The Russell 2000.
Omega Therapeutics
- With its pipeline still in the pre-clinical stage, Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA), focused on mRNA-based therapeutics, made its public debut in late July to gain more than 19% since then.
- The ~$126 million in gross proceeds from the IPO is aimed at financing the development of its lead Omega Epigenomic Controller (OEC) candidate, OTX-2002, as a treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma, CEO Mahesh Karande said early this month.
- RNA therapeutics has garnered the attention of big pharma in recent months. A few days ago, French vaccine giant Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) completed its $3 billion deal to acquire mRNA therapeutics company Translate Bio.
- The anglo-Swedish pharma company, AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN), followed up, announcing a partnership with VaxEquity for drugs based on a self-amplifying RNA (saRNA) platform originated from Imperial College London.
Tenaya Therapeutics
- San Francisco, California-based Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA), with a pipeline rich in gene therapies and small molecules, has gained more than 20% since its upsized public offering in late July.
- In 2022, the company intends to obtain the regulatory go-ahead to start clinical trials for TN-201, its lead candidate based on the gene therapy platform, to target genetic hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (gHCM) caused by MYBPC3 gene mutation.
- Patients with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy can manifest the symptoms of the obstructive form of the disease (oHCM). The indication is targeted by Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) with its late-stage asset mavacamten.
Imago BioSciences
- Clinical-stage biopharma company Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) is trading nearly 20% higher since its public debut, where its common stock offering was priced at $16.00 per share.
- The company has already won the orphan designation from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for its lead asset bomedemstat in essential thrombocythemia, for which the company is currently enrolling patients for a Phase 2 trial.
- Essential thrombocythemia belongs to a group of related, chronic cancers of the bone marrow called myeloproliferative neoplasms, an area targeted by Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) with its experimental therapy Imetelstat.
Acumen Pharmaceuticals
- Since its upsized IPO in July, Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS), a developer of Alzheimer’s disease, treatments has shed more than 20%. In Q2 2021, the company began an early-stage trial for its Alzheimer’s candidate, ACU193, targeting patients with the mild form of the disease.
- However, Bank of America initiated its coverage with a neutral recommendation, noting among other things, that the company has only one product candidate focused on a difficult area for drug development.
- Alzheimer’s space has recently become crowded, and stocks of some developers have even doubled in recent months, benefitting from the FDA approval for Alzheimer’s therapy Aduhelm developed by Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) and Eisai (OTCPK:ESALF).
