BP starts Thunder Horse expansion project in Gulf of Mexico
Sep. 28, 2021
- BP (BP +1.7%) says it has started production at the Thunder Horse South Expansion Phase 2 project, which is expected to increase output at the company's largest production and drilling platform in the Gulf of Mexico.
- BP says Thunder Horse's initial two wells will add as much as 25K boe/day of oil and gas and up to 50K boe/day through eight planned wells.
- Thunder Horse is designed to process up to 250K bbl/day of oil and 200M cf/day of natural gas.
- BP has a 75% working interest in Thunder Horse, with Exxon Mobil (XOM +1.4%) holding 25%.
