Sirius XM gains as Barclays takes off Sell sign, praising execution
Sep. 28, 2021 10:15 AM ETSirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor9 Comments
- Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) is bucking a broadly lower market today, up 1% alongside an upgrade to Equal Weight at Barclays, from Underweight.
- The risk profile is more attractive than it's been in the past three years, the firm says, and that's due to execution: It's done a "significantly better-than-expected job of managing churn and conversion, even during the depths of COVID."
- Meanwhile, it expects the company may shift its capital allocation priorities more towards dividends, which might offer a "better anchor for valuation."
- It has a $6 price target vs. yesterday's close of $6.11.
- Wall Street is Bullish on Sirius XM on the whole, as are Seeking Alpha authors. The stock has a Quant Rating of Neutral.