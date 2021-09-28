Sirius XM gains as Barclays takes off Sell sign, praising execution

Sep. 28, 2021

Jason Alexander And Incubus Visit The SiriusXM Hollywood Studio
Morgan Lieberman/Getty Images Entertainment

  • Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) is bucking a broadly lower market today, up 1% alongside an upgrade to Equal Weight at Barclays, from Underweight.
  • The risk profile is more attractive than it's been in the past three years, the firm says, and that's due to execution: It's done a "significantly better-than-expected job of managing churn and conversion, even during the depths of COVID."
  • Meanwhile, it expects the company may shift its capital allocation priorities more towards dividends, which might offer a "better anchor for valuation."
  • It has a $6 price target vs. yesterday's close of $6.11.
  • Wall Street is Bullish on Sirius XM on the whole, as are Seeking Alpha authors. The stock has a Quant Rating of Neutral.
