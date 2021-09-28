Maverix buys gold stream, starts partnership with Auramet

Sep. 28, 2021 10:33 AM ETMaverix Metals Inc. (MMX)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Gold bar, ingots and coins on financial report. Growth of gold on stock market concept.
Bet_Noire/iStock via Getty Images

  • Maverix Metals (MMX -1.1%) agrees to acquire a gold stream from and enter a long-term strategic partnership with Auramet Capital Partners, adding to its existing relationship that included the acquisition of a portfolio of royalties from Auramet in 2017.
  • Maverix says it will make a $50M payment to acquire a gold stream that will deliver 5K oz/year of gold, and it will make ongoing cash payments equal to 16% of the spot gold price for each gold ounce delivered.
  • After 50K oz. of gold have been delivered to the stream, Auramet will have the option to terminate the stream for a$5M payment less certain cash flows related to the stream.
  • Maverix also will be entitled to receive an amount in gold equivalent to all dividends distributed by Auramet on 2% of its shares outstanding.
  • Maverix Metals "isn't your typical maverick: it's disciplined and ready to grow," John Manfreda writes in a bullish analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.
