Ferguson slides despite profit climbs, lifts dividend, sets buyback; but warns earnings progress may ease
- Plumbing and heating products supplier Ferguson (FERG) shares dropped -4.67% today after the company posted full year revenue 14.3% ahead of last year, 13.0% higher on an organic basis at $22.79B.
- Gross margins of 30.6% vs.30.0% were ahead of last year driven primarily by ability to service customers while managing price inflation, enabled by the hard work of our sales associates and the strength of our supply chain.
- Underlying trading profit was $2,099M, 31.8% ahead of last year as strong revenue, gross margin expansion and good cost control led to robust operating leverage.
- Total basic earnings per share, including discontinued operations, were 674.7 cents vs. 427.5 cents last year. Headline earnings per share increased by 35.5% to 688.1 cents vs. 508.0 cents last year due principally to the strong profit growth in the year.
"We were pleased with earnings growth that significantly outpaced revenue growth to deliver robust operating leverage and margin, demonstrating the agility of our business model. Cash generation was solid, as we continued to invest in inventory availability to service our customers, while our balance sheet remains strong. We welcomed talented associates from seven acquisitions as we continued to consolidate our fragmented markets," Chief Executive Officer Kevin Murphy said.
The group started the new financial year with strong momentum, with organic revenue growth at similar levels to [the fourth quarter]. We expect a year of good growth overall but we anticipate a tapering in the second half on tougher prior year comparatives.
Murphy noted margins progress may also "moderate" going forward due to inflationary pressures.
The company lifted its total dividend by 15% to 239.4 cents per share, from 208.2 cents a year earlier.
The company also announced plans for a $1.0B buyback, after "taking into account the group's prospects and strong financial position".
It will repurchase the shares over the next 12 months. During the year to July, Ferguson said it returned $1.4B to shareholders through dividends and buybacks.
Previously (Sep.28), Ferguson reports FY results.