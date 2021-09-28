Kroger, Western Union and HPE are part of the S&P 500 fearless five on down market day

Sep. 28, 2021 10:51 AM ETLumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN), WU, KRHPE, SLBBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor9 Comments

price of btc is going to breakout
franckreporter/iStock via Getty Images

  • The broad market is notably lower over inflation worries and rising rates. So which S&P 500 Index stocks perform the best when the market is down and the VIX fear gauge is spiking?
  • For today at least, five stocks stand out as defying the selling pressure. The biggest gainers in the S&P 500 index in early trading are Schlumberger (SLB +4.3%), Kroger (KR +1.6%), Western Union (WU +1.7%), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE +2.1%) and Lumen Technologies (LUMN +0.7%).
  • Here is how the fearless five have stacked up against the S&P 500 Index for the year.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.