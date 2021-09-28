Kroger, Western Union and HPE are part of the S&P 500 fearless five on down market day
Sep. 28, 2021 10:51 AM ETLumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN), WU, KRHPE, SLBBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor9 Comments
- The broad market is notably lower over inflation worries and rising rates. So which S&P 500 Index stocks perform the best when the market is down and the VIX fear gauge is spiking?
- For today at least, five stocks stand out as defying the selling pressure. The biggest gainers in the S&P 500 index in early trading are Schlumberger (SLB +4.3%), Kroger (KR +1.6%), Western Union (WU +1.7%), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE +2.1%) and Lumen Technologies (LUMN +0.7%).
- Here is how the fearless five have stacked up against the S&P 500 Index for the year.