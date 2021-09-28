Alphatec expects Q3 spine revenue to decline in U.S. due to COVID-19
Sep. 28, 2021 11:20 AM ETAlphatec Holdings, Inc. (ATEC)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Alphatec Holdings (ATEC -5.2%) has slipped in early hours after the company announced that its spine revenue for Q3 2021 in the U.S. could see a sequential decline due to the impact of COVID-19.
- The resurgence of the pandemic has adversely affected the surgical procedure volumes in spine and hospital operations during the quarter, and the impact is persisting into the final month, Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) said.
- Despite a recovery in some regions, the volumes are lower than expected as a whole. While attributing a projected ~25% YoY growth in U.S. spine revenue to the efforts of the sales force and increased adoption by surgeons, the company continues to expect a sequential decline in Q3 202.
- In August, Alphatec (ATEC) guided its topline to grow by about ~64% YoY to reach ~$238M in 2021.