Analog Devices announces debt capital raise
Sep. 28, 2021 11:31 AM ETAnalog Devices, Inc. (ADI)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Analog Devices (ADI -2.7%) to issue senior notes in five tranches.
- The company intends to use a portion of the net proceeds to pay the purchase price for, and accrued and unpaid interest on, any and all of the company’s outstanding 2.500% senior notes due December 2021, 2.875% senior notes due June 2023, 3.125% senior notes due December 2023, 3.900% senior notes due December 2025, 4.500% senior notes due December 2036 and 5.300% senior notes due December 2045.
- Any remaining net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.