Dan Berkovitz to serve as SEC General Counsel, succeeding John Coates
Sep. 28, 2021 12:45 PM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Commodity Futures Trading Commission Commissioner Dan Berkovitz will become Securities and Exchange Commission general counsel starting Nov. 1, succeeding John Coates, who's leaving the agency in October to return to teaching at Harvard university.
- Coates was named acting director of the Division of Corporate Finance in February 2021 and SEC General Counsel in June.
- Michael Conley, the SEC's solicitor, will serve as acting general counsel upon Coates's departure until Berkovitz joins the agency.
- Berkovitz has served as commissioner of the CFTC since Sep. 2018 after being unanimously confirmed by the U.S. Senate. He previously served as the CFTC's general counsel from 2009 to 2013.
- "Dan is a dedicated public servant and was instrumental in both informing and implementing the Dodd-Frank Act," said SEC Chair Gary Gensler.
